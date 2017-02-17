Stratford heavyweight Tyson Kauffman to wrestle through the pain at sectionals

Despite separating both shoulders in last Saturday's regional, Stratford heavyweight Tyson Kauffman will compete in the individual sectionals this weekend.

Kauffman, who competes at 285 lbs. for the team state-bound Tigers, has had health issues throughout the year in both football and wrestling but will wrestle in spite of the injury that ended his regional competition early.

"It's something that I'll just have to wrestle through," the senior told Newsline 9 on Thursday. "If they come out, put them back in."

Kauffman will finish up his wrestling career in the next few weeks. The Stratford mainstay has chosen to play football in college at Concordia St. Paul, meaning this is it for his career on the mat.

"Right now it's all or nothing," he said. "It's my last year wrestling. My main focus is getting through this weekend and then getting to state and then I can hopefully stay in there and muscle through it if I have to."

Competing through injury is nothing new to Kauffman. He separated one shoulder during football season and injured it again earlier in the wrestling campaign. The senior also sprained an ankle a few months ago.

"He's getting to know the rehab area pretty well, but we love when he's back on the mat," Stratford Coach Joe Schwabe said. "We want him back and I can't wait to get him back on the mat Saturday."

Kauffman has been kept off the mat during practice all week. He will wear braces and perhaps adjust his style to suit what's comfortable for him.

Stratford will compete in the Division 3 wrestling sectional held at Shawano high school on Saturday.