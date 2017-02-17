Stratford heavyweight Tyson Kauffman to wrestle through the pain at sectionals

Led by doubles champions Derek Reckner and Jared Cordova, Marshfield rolled to a win at the WVC meet and clinched its first conference title since 2000.More >>
Mosinee clinched its ninth straight Great Northern Conference title after a back-and-forth win over Antigo which featured three combined home runs.More >>
Wausau West's Charlie Handrick has been one of the top champions in the Wisconsin Valley this season, but he's had to wait his turn - and clear some mental hurdles - to get there.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action, including the Wisconsin Valley outdoor track and field meet in Stevens Point.More >>
In a battle of top ten squads, the Wausau West baseball team lost to Eau Claire North on a bizarre walk-off Saturday afternoon.More >>
Wausau West earned its first win over SPASH since 2013, topping the Panthers 5-1 to remain atop the Wisconsin Valley Conference.More >>
SPASH defeated Wausau West 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon, pulling to within one game of the first-place Warriors as it looks to win its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Valley championship.More >>
Jacob Neve has shown exactly the kind of career arch you'd draw up for a high school athlete. And now in his senior year, he as Pittsville primed to win its first conference title since 2006.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
