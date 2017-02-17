Pointers ready to close out season on up-swing

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team is closing out their season as the hottest team in the WIAC, having won four of their last five games, and they don't plan on cooling off in their final contest of the regular season.

The Pointers have been through a roller coaster season, losing their head coach, Bob Semling to suspension in January and being banned from post-season play, but they've rallied together and have shown true resiliency through the process.

Over the past five games, the Pointers have played their best ball of the season. A team that started off the season being offensively dominant, has become a force on defense, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on offense.

Interim head coach, Kent Dernbach explains the shift, "We were the number one team on offense through the first round of WIAC play, but we weren't able to be in games, pull games out like we did (defeating UW-Platteville 61-56) if we weren't committed on the defensive side of the ball, and because of that we were able to win."

This shift in play has allowed them to knock off UW-Oshkosh 69-68, and UW-Eau Claire 61-54, who are both ahead of UWSP in the WIAC standings. They also played tough against UW-Whitewater, second in the standings, losing by a single point, 56-55.

And now, with momentum on their side, having won the last four of five, the Pointers can close out as the hottest team in the WIAC, if they're able to be victorious one more time against UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

A goal that senior guard, Aaron Retzlaff, is ready to check off, "As a senior, obviously with everything that's happened this year, its kind of what we have left. It goes back to our legacy. What can we leave for this program, what can we accomplish. It would be nice as seniors to go out winning five of our last six."

Point will play their final game of the season against the Eagles at Quandt Gym at 7pm on Saturday, and coach Dernbach is excited to send off his seniors with a win on home turf, "To finally get two games at home in Week 18, in front of our fans, and to give ourselves the opportunity to go 2-0, 3-0 and win five out of our last six would just say so much about this team's resiliency."