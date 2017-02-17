Rep. Sean Duffy on decision not to run for U.S. Senate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rep. Sean Duffy on decision not to run for U.S. Senate

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MINOCQUA   (WAOW)-- We are hearing from Congressman Sean Duffy a day after he announced he will not make a run for the U.S. Senate seat.

 Dozens of community members gathered to hear Duffy speak at a town hall meeting in Minocqua on Friday.

 The Republican said he gave a lot of thought to running against Democrat Tammy Baldwin in 2018, but in the end he said the timing wasn't right.

"I had a pang of regret when I made the decision not to get in but  knowing how much I would have to be on the road I had a pang of regret to know that with 8 kids the oldest who is 17-- the youngest is under a year-- the regret of not being there would be far greater, " Duffy said. 

 Duffy said there will be other opportunities in the future, and for now he is well positioned to continue to lead the 7th Congressional District. 

