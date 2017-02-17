Witnesses recount man's death outside Weston bar

In the early hours of Friday morning, bar-goers in Weston found a man lying unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

Aaron Will was at Wiggly Field with his friends for his brother's birthday. He was one of the first people to see the man.

"A group of guys took a break to go outside because it was getting a little loud in there," said Will. "Guys laying on the ground, couple girls go running over to him, go over there to check it out, and there was a big pool of blood."

Will said it was a frightening scene.

"Scary, really scary," said Will. "When we were there before the cops showed up, it looked like he was still moving."

Will said 911 was called and police swarmed the area.

"It seemed like everything was going in slow motion," said Will. "The cop went over and talked to everybody, they wouldn't even let us leave the bar."

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, and police said an autopsy showed he died of a single gunshot wound.

Police spent several hours interviewing the dozens of people that were inside the bar.

"We did review footage inside the bar, obviously it's really early in the investigation," said Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks.

The man's name has not been released, but Will said no one at the bar that night seemed to know who the man was.

"Nobody there seemed to recognize the guy, that was the weird thing too," said Will. "We went in afterward trying to see if he was with anyone, and he was there by himself apparently."

Will said the scene has stuck with him and his friends.

"We couldn't sleep, we came home and we all just tried to talk about it, and work each other through it, like I said it was scary," said Will. "Hopefully I never have to see anything like that again."