UPDATE: Family speaks out after man is shot in Shawano Co.

A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after a police chase in Shawano County Friday night ended with gunshots.

Now, we're hearing from the Town of Almon farmer's nephew for the first time, who said he spent most of the day with his uncle before the pursuit.

"We were at the bar and we were having a good time and something just clicked in his head," said Jordan Onesti, the man's nephew. "I don't know when it happened. He was fine all day."

Onesti and the rest of his family told Newsline 9 that they understand why police had to think fast and respond to the threats made by the suspect.

"I really think they did the right thing," he said. "Police were protecting themselves.

Although the incident has sent a shock wave through Onesti's family, he said his uncle has been dealing with a lot of mental health issues and believe alcohol played a major role in the decisions he made Friday.

"I want to see him get help, just see what's going on," Onesti said on the small family farm where police remained on scene collecting evidence Saturday morning. "I just want to see him back at home and do his farm work."

The Shawano County Sheriff's Department was not available on Saturday for the comment. They tell Newsline 9 that they will be prepared to speak as soon as Monday.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A 52-year-old Wittenberg man was shot by a Shawano County sheriff's deputy in the Town of Almon Friday night.

The shooting happened after authorities responded to a call of a distraught man.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Department first tried calling the man, who threatened authorities.

That's when the Special Response Team was called in, as well as the Shawano and Stockbridge police departments, and the Marathon County armored vehicle.

The suspect then jumped in a vehicle and took off, leading authorities on a chase.

It ended when a deputy shot the man. He was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.