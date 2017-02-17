Friday Sports Report: SPASH overcomes second-half deficit to win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: SPASH overcomes second-half deficit to win 50th straight WVC game

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
SPASH coach Scott Anderson looks on during the second half of his team's 72-66 win over Wausau East on Friday night. SPASH coach Scott Anderson looks on during the second half of his team's 72-66 win over Wausau East on Friday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 45
   Almond-Bancroft 64, Tri-County 48
   Amherst 60, Pacelli 57
   Loyal 66, Columbus Catholic 60
      Loyal hands Columbus, the No. 1 team in Division 5, its first loss of the season.
   Marshfield 58, Wausau West 48
   Medford Area 73, Lakeland 51
      Medford clinches the Great Northern title outright with the win.
   Owen-Withee 82, Greenwood 43
   Regis 60, Thorp 38
   Rhinelander 61, Antigo 47
   Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 66
      SPASH overcame a nine-point second half deficit to win its 50th straight conference game.
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46, D.C. Everest 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 40, Stratford 33
   Auburndale 61, Athens 37
   Lakeland 66, Crandon 34
   Northland Pines 81, Tomahawk 32

GIRLS HOCKEY - Regionals
   Fox Cities 8, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 1
   Point-Rapids-Marsh 7, Northern Edge 0

