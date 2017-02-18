Superintendent candidate calls opponent a liar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Superintendent candidate calls opponent a liar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

 A candidate for Wisconsin school superintendent is calling his opponent a liar while also refusing to name a state business leader who facilitated meetings between the two late last year.

John Humphries held a news conference Friday where he branded opponent Lowell Holtz a liar over his description of their discussions in December.

Humphries also made public more documents about an alleged deal he says Holtz proposed to guarantee the losing candidate would have a $150,000 job in the state Department of Public Instruction.

Holtz has disputed Humphries' description of the events.

The increasingly contentious back and forth comes just days before the Tuesday primary.

Holtz and Humphries are challenging incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 election.
 

