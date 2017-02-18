Wisconsin budget proposal moves forestry division up north

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin lawmaker says he believes Gov. Scott Walker's plan to move the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' forestry division up north will help with recruitment.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the governor's 2017-2019 budget proposal requires the headquarters for the state's chief forester to move by January 2018 to an existing DNR facility north of Highway 29, which runs from Eau Claire to Green Bay.

Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst says he supports the move because some foresters don't want to work in Madison, but would work in the rural areas, where they can do more outdoor activities.

The governor's budget would allow current forestry staff in Madison to relocate in phases. The current Madison headquarters' forestry division employs more than 55 full-time employees.