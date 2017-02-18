Two cars go through ice in Marathon Co., no one hurt

UPDATE: Two cars went through the ice less than a half a mile away in two separate incidents in Marathon County Saturday afternoon.

In the second incident, deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office and the owner of a truck said the vehicle went through the ice near the 17th Avenue Bridge on Lake Wausau.

The driver was in the vehicle when it broke through the water but was able to get out safely.

-----------

No one is hurt after a car broke through the ice Saturday afternoon in Wausau, according to Marathon County Dispatchers.

No one was in the car at the time of the incident near S. 3rd Avenue.

Dispatchers tell Newsline 9 the Wausau Police Department has been called to the scene to help.