UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Plover Moto Mart armed robbery

UPDATE: A second person was arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery Saturday in Plover, according to the Plover Police Department.

Andrew Jelinski, 20, of Stevens Point was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Plover Police Department, Police Chief Daniel Ault said. Jelinski is being held on Portage County Jail pending formal charges, police said.

The robbery happened at the Moto Mart gas station on February 18. The first suspect Cody Krueger, 19, was arrested after a traffic stop and taken to the Portage County Jail, police said.

---------------------------------------------------

The Moto Mart Gas Station in Plover was robbed at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Plover Police Department.

Police said a white male wearing dark clothing displayed a handgun and demanded cash at the business on Plover Road. He then left on foot.

After an initial investigation, police then responded to a home on the southwest side of the village. Around 11:45 a.m. members of the Stevens Point and Plover joint SWAT team executed a search warrant. Police said the suspect 19-year-old Cody Krueger, was not located at the home.

Around 1:30 p.m. police were able to locate Krueger in Stevens Point. He was taken into custody to the Portage County Jail and awaits charges associated with the armed robbery.

No other information is available at this time.