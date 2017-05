FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in the Madison suburb of Fitchburg.

Fitchburg police Lt. Todd Stetzer says the incident happened in an apartment shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities first learned of the shooting after the child was brought to St. Mary's Hospital in Madison with a non-life-threatening wound to his arm. The boy was stabilized there then transferred to another hospital.

Police have released few other details so far.