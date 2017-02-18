Warm weather brings business boom for car wash

With Central Wisconsin getting a little taste of springtime on Saturday, a Rib Mountain car wash said it is seeing a boom in business.

Car Buff's car wash said they've been getting a spike in business during the mid-February warm spell, with hundreds of cars cruising through the water jets.

For many in the area, getting your car washed is at the top of a to-do list.

Operations Manager at Car Buff's Samantha Cricks said it's vital to keep the outside of your car looking as good as new, especially during the winter.

"The salts get on the under carriage of your car and it's really bad, not only for coats, but also the under side of your car," Cricks said. "It's really good to wash your car all the time."

Cricks also adds that winter salt can cause corrosion to your car and, potentially, long-term damage.