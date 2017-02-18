Sports Show returns to Rothschild - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Show returns to Rothschild

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

As warmer weather hit the area on Saturday, thousands were already looking forward to hitting the water once that spring weather is here to stay. 

It was the seventh annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show at the Rothschild Convention Center on Saturday. 

Dozens of vendors came out to give the avid woodsman a little taste of the warmer weather to come. 

Chuck Collins is the show organizer and said being in the great outdoors is a staple of the culture in Central Wisconsin. 

"Let's face it, up in this area, up in this part of the state, people fish, people hunt, people live outdoors here," he said. "There aren't as many couch potatoes up in the Central Wisconsin area."

The show wraps up on Sunday.

