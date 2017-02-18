Pointers Send Seniors Out with Rousing Home Win over Eagles

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Senior Bryce Williams (Maple Grove, Minn./Spring Lake Park) led UW-Stevens Point (14-10, 8-6) with 21 points as the Pointers sent the five UWSP seniors out with an 88-78 victory over UW-La Crosse (13-12, 5-9) on Saturday. It was the fifth win in the last six games for the Pointers ending their 2016-17 season.



Williams hit five three-pointers on 8-of-13 overall shooting. Sophomore Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran) scored 14 points and added eight assists in the win. Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) contributed 14 and Zack Goedeke (Valders, Wis./Valders) scored 13. MJ Delmore (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) was the fifth Pointer in double figures with 11 points.



All five UWSP seniors started the game with Brad Freeborn (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) drilling a three early to get the Pointers on the board. Back-to-back buckets by Williams including his first three of the game, knotted the score at 12-12.



Goedeke ripped off five-straight points including the completion of an and-one to give the Pointers their first lead. Delmore and Bublitz hit consecutive triples and the lead grew to five at the midpoint of the first half. Later in the half, Williams and Bublitz hit three-straight from behind the arc to regain the lead. Senior Jared Gjertson (Wausau, Wis./D.C. Everest) scored four points down the stretch and Nelson buried a three in the final minute as UWSP led 46-43 at the half.



Nelson ended a UWL 10-2 run with a three to pull UWSP within one at the 15:34 mark of the second half. He continued his personal seven-point run a minute later. A 10-4 run by the Eagles through the middle of the second half gave the visitors a six-point lead.



Bublitz scored four of eight points in an 8-2 run to pull the Pointers even at 73-73. After a UWL free throw, the Pointers ended the game with a 15-4 run that included threes by Delmore and Williams along with five-of-six free throw makes by Delmore.



The UWSP seniors end a four-year run in which the Pointers went 84-29 with a National Championship in 2015.