WIAA Division 3 Wrestling Sectional Results

Twenty-seven schools were represented in the WIAA Division 3 Wrestling Sectionals hosted by Bonduel at Shawano Community High School, but Stratford would reign among them.

The Stratford Tigers had twelve wrestlers hoping to advance to State, and of the twelve, ten wrestled in the finals with an automatic bid to the State Tournament, and of the total twelve, eleven will wrestle in Madison for a State Championship Title.

These are the final results of the D3 Sectional B:

106:

1- Manny Drexler of Stratford

2- Cian Fischer of Weyauwega-Fremont

3- Koltin Grzybowski of Coleman

113:

1- Caleb Gross of Coleman

2- Carter Brunke of Athens

3- Easton Groskreutz of Weyauwega-Fremont

120:

1- A. J. Schoenfuss of Stratford

2- Justin Kempf of Weyauwega-Fremont

3- Matthew Grossman of Pittsville

126:

1- Derek Marten of Stratford

2- Aiden Wusterbarth of Oconto

?3- Billy Ganter of Coleman

132:

1- Jake Drexler of Stratford

2- Jake Baldwin of Coleman

?3- Sawyer Theobald of Shiocton

138:

1- Jeremy Schoenherr of Stratford

2- Sammy VanStraten of Shiocton

?3- Tyler Dammann of Pittsville

145 :

1- Austin Engel of Athens

2- Shamus McLain of Florence/Niagara

?3- Levi Snortum of Shiocton

152:

1- Mason Kauffman of Stratford

2- Stetson Potrykus of Wittenberg-Birnamwood

?3- Brandon Peckham of Tri-County

160:

1- David Marquardt of Stratford

2- Nathaniel Morse of Athens

?3- Antonio Mahkimetas of Menominee Indian

170:

1- Jordan Blanchard of Coleman

2- Jacob Banker of Bonduel

?3- Kade Ehrike of Stratford

182:

1- Alex Peplinski of Wittenberg-Birnamwood

2- Will Raatz of Edgar

?3- Marshall Westfall of Athens

195:

1- Bryce Holderman of Amherst

2- Alex Lemanski of Edgar

?3- Aiden Hoffman of Stratford

220:

1- Kamren Bornbach of Stratford

2- Max Villnow of Amherst

?3- Dylen Kicherer of Weyauwega-Fremont

285:

1- Donovan Salewski of Coleman

2- Tyson Sommer of Athens

3- Tyson Kauffman of Stratford