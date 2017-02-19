Kitowski out-dueled but far from deterred

During the Wisconsin State Arm Wrestling Championships in Stevens Point Saturday, 165-pound World Champion Tony "Iron Man" Kitowski went arm-to-arm with 195-pound competitor Ryan "Pitbull" Clark in a friendly exhibition.

Kitowski extended the challenge to Clark in effort to prepare for his latest ambition: to become the first pro arm wrestler ever to win a world championship across multiple weight classes. The "Iron Man" hopes to compete in the World Arm Wrestling League World Championships in Las Vegas again this year, but at 195-pounds. Kitowski made history last year in Vegas, becoming the first pro at 165-pounds to win titles with both arms. This year, he aims to make history again.

But, a bump in the road.

Kitowski lost in a best of five match versus Clark on Saturday -- however, it was at a catch weight. Prior to the event, Kitowski weighed in at 204 pounds while Clark weighed in closer to 230. In the world championships, both competitors will have to weigh in at 195, lending Kitowski, a smaller a puller, a slight advantage over competitors like Clark, who also aims to compete in Vegas this year.

"He is a strong, strong man," Kitowski said following his loss to Clark."But the way I look at it... He currently weighs 230, so with him having to lose 35 pounds when he comes into the world championships, he'll be at his lightest. I walk around at 195, so I'll be at my strongest."

Even Clark admits that come tournament time, Kitowski could be in a much better place.

"These other guys like myself, we're going to have to cut down," Clark said. "We're going to have to cut down to that weight class, and there just isn't enough time to rehydrate and be at 100 per cent. Tony's going to be able to miss a couple of meals and make weight. Not having to cut weight -- it's going to be perfect for him."

The WAL World Championships are set to take place June 29, 2017 in Las Vegas.