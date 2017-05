Man fatally stabs mother near Hudson, kills self after chase

Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 28-year-old man fatally stabbed his mother and then shot at police during a chase that ended when he killed himself in Minnesota.

St. Croix County sheriff's deputies were called late Saturday to "a violent domestic dispute."

The sheriff's office says Logan Reese stabbed his mother, 49-year-old Charlene Wold, and beat another family member at her home near Hudson.

Wold was pronounced dead in an ambulance. Authorities began heading to Reese's home in Glenwood City when a neighbor reported the suspect's apartment was on fire.

Reese later fired at a police officer who was following his car.

Reese continued firing at police during a 50-mile chase that ended when he crashed in east-central Minnesota.

He was found dead after apparently shooting himself in the head.