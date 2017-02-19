SPECIAL REPORT: Sea of Wii

A central Wisconsin man is one of the first people around the country to have collected the entire Nintendo Wii library, consisting of 1,264 games.

The video game community on Instagram knows him as RetroThunder, but we can just call him Matt. He is the man behind the coveted collection.

"Currently, there's more people to have walked on the moon, probably twice as many people have walked on the moon, than have the full Wii set right now," Matt said in front of his collection that takes up an entire wall in his house. "I feel very blessed."

With such a long road ahead of him and trying to do something no one else has ever done, Matt said his motivation to start was because of the uniqueness behind Nintendo's best selling system.

"What intrigued me about collecting it is I knew few had done [it] and few have ever tried to do it," he said. "If one could just go on eBay and have unlimited funds, there's no fun in that."

Matt said that there are currently four people in the entire country to have collected the set.

Matt said there was no way he could have achieved the massive collection without the support of his family helping him go to game stores around the country to grab every single title.

"I'm the man I am today because of who I'm married to and I got to tell you, she told me she's so proud of me," he said. "[My wife] got excited with me [and] even my dad one time when we went to Milwaukee, my dad's like 'let me come with you.'"

Although Matt does have one of the largest collections in the world, it is not a full time hobby for him. He wants to try to get rid of the stigma that comes with being an avid collector.

"In his basement, eating Cheetos, playing video games 40 hours a week. There's a whole group of people that are just the opposite," Matt said about the common stigma that comes with being a gamer. "[Gamers] are working hard, paying taxes and love their kids who play video games, collect video games and who are awesome members of society."

Matt has not only completed the Nintendo Wii set. He also owns every single Nintendo 64 game. That set is just a little less than the Wii with 296 titles.

Matt said he'll be relaxing and enjoying his Wii collection for a while before going after every game for the Wii-U.

The Wii-U library has just 160 games.

********

In case you want to try to go after the entire Wii Collection, here is RetroThunder's list of the 25 hardest games to find for the system:

1. 2 for 1 Power Pack: Winter Blast / Summer Sports 2

2. Maximum Racing: Super Karts

3. Maximum Racing: Super Trucks

4. American Mensa Academy

5. 2 for 1 Power Pack: Indianapolis 500 / WWII Aces

6. 101 in 1 Sports Party Megamix

7. Cyberbike

8. Atrévete a Soñar

9. Chuck E. Cheese Sports

10. Lucha Libre: Heroes Del Ring

11. Fritz Chess

12. Mr. Bean’s Wacky World

13. David Leadbetter: My Personal Golf Trainer

14. Maximum Racing: Sprint Cars

15. 2 for 1 Power Pack: Jet Ski/Summer Sports

16. GTI Club Supermini Festa!

17. Aqua Panic

18. Maximum Racing: Rally Car

19. Maximum Racing: Crash Car Racer

20. PDC World Championship Darts

21. My Horse and Me: Riding For Gold

22. Titanic Mysteries

23. Data East Arcade

24. Guilty Gear Accent Core – Plus

25. Dragon’s Lair Trilogy