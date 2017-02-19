Mobile app made in Wisconsin aims to empower women

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin has unveiled a big project she's been working on -- a mobile app, aimed at empowering women.

The Capital Times reports the "Building Brave" mobile app is a social media platform that functions as the cornerstone of the identically named nonprofit that Mary Burke launched last fall.

The app contains an array of features meant to encourage women to be their most courageous selves. Users can share messages, chat with a "support squad" of other women, or engage in conversation in sub-communities, such as "women in tech" or "moms."

They can also participate in challenges to act more assertively in the real world.

The app's goal is for women to grow and begin taking more risks in their personal and professional lives through the challenges and reinforcement from other users.