2 confirmed dead after house fire in northeast Wisconsin

PITTSFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- Officials say two people are dead after a house fire in northeastern Wisconsin last week.

The Pulaski fire chief confirms two people were found dead in the burned-out home in Pittsfield after the fire early Friday.

Names of the victims have not been released. Authorities don't know what caused the fire.

WLUK-TV reports the fire broke out at about 1 a.m. Friday. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to get the fire under control. WBAY-TV reports firefighters were not able to enter the home for hours because of the danger of the house collapsing.

Crews eventually tore down the house so investigators could get into the debris.

