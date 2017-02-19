Two arrested after early morning robbery in Marshfield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MARSHFIFELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Two men have been arrested in connection to an early morning robbery on Sunday, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Authorities said they were called around 1:29 a.m. near W. Cleveland Street and W. Doege Street for a report of a robbery.

Around 9:30 a.m., police said a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident and brought to the Wood County Jail. After an investigation, a 15-year-old boy was also arrested.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

