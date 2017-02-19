Athens family demands answers after cat was shot

An Athens family is looking to pick up the pieces after their cat was shot by possible poachers last Monday.

John and Jane Antross said they were watching television when they heard a gun shot right outside their home.

John then sprang up and looked out the window and saw an individual running away with a gun in their hand.

Less than ten minutes later, their cat Mouser came to the door with blood on his back. Mouser was shot by the suspect.

Mouser is recovering but the family is saying it's a miracle that the cat is alive.

"I thought for sure he'd die before we even got him to the vet," said Jane Antross.

The Antross family said they reached out to local law enforcement who told them that poachers are running rampant throughout their area.

Newsline 9 attempted to reach out to authorities but requests for an interview were not immediately returned.