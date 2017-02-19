Waukesha police hope DNA cracks 1975 baby death cold case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Waukesha police hope DNA cracks 1975 baby death cold case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- Waukesha police hope DNA evidence might help crack the cold-case death of an infant from more than 40 years ago.

The body of a baby girl was found in a storm drain in the Milwaukee suburb on Jan. 6, 1975. The baby's parents -- and whoever placed her there -- have never been identified.

The community held a burial service for the girl, named "Baby Sarah," and the investigation eventually was suspended.

But the case was reopened last year. The baby's body was exhumed and a DNA sample was taken. The sample is being analyzed for a DNA profile.

Police told WISN-TV the baby weighed 9 pounds when she was found, and her lungs showed she had been breathing. Her official cause of death was exposure.

