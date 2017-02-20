51 area wrestlers qualify for State Tournament

High school wrestlers earned their bid to state over the weekend, the top three placings from Sectionals qualifying for the Individual State Tournament.

51 area wrestlers advanced this year from the following schools:

Division 1:

DC Everest (4)

Marshfield (2)

Merrill (2)

Stevens Point (3)

Rhinelander (4)

Wisconsin Rapids (1)

Division 2:

Antigo (1)

Medford (2)

Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (2)

Nekoosa (1)

Spencer/Columbus (3)

Division 3:

Amherst (2)

Athens (5)

Stratford (11) - Most of any team in state

Tri-County (1)

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (1)

Weyauwega-Fremont (4)



