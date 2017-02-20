Deputies arrest Racine County woman for hitting husband with car

A Village of Rochester woman is in jail on $38,000 bond for getting drunk, hitting her husband with a car, and then taking off, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning. According to a press release, someone heard yelling, a loud noise, and saw a man in his early 30s bleeding from his head, and called 911.

The wife, Terria G. Rudzinski, later returned to the scene in the 400 block of S. Front St. Deputies arrested her. She's in the Racine County Jail for preliminary charges of OWI causing injury, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle and felony hit and run. The District Attorney will make the formal charges.

Flight for Life took the husband to Froedtert. The Sheriff's Office doesn't have an update on his condition.