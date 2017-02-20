"Not My President" protests planned for Presidents' Day

Dozens of “Not My President” protests are planned across the country Monday for Presidents' Day.

A lot of the efforts got started over the weekend. In New York, marchers chanted “love trumps hate”. Protesters in Florida were outside Trump's event over the weekend. This wave of protests is another example of how anti-Trump activists are following his every move.

Although the demonstrations don't seem to bother the president. “It's now been one month since my inauguration and I'm here to tell you about our incredible progress in making America great again,” he said at what officials called a “campaign rally” over the weekend.

Trump plans to spend Presidents' Day filling out his cabinet. He's still looking for a National Security Adviser after Michael Flynn resigned.

In Madison, at least one event is planned that goes along the “Not My President” theme Monday. A local group associated with the organization “Bad Hombres and Nasty Women” is hosting what it calls a performance series at the Ohio Tavern at 6:30. All donations will go to the Dane County Rape Crisis Center. As of early Monday morning, about 40 people have sent their RSVP via Facebook.