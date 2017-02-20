Five vehicles speed north towards Milwaukee after being stolen from Illinois dealership

A group of people that stole five vehicles from a dealership in Illinois are believed to be in southeast Wisconsin.

The vehicles were taken from a business in Libertyville late Sunday night.

The vehicles sped north into Wisconsin -- eventually catching the attention of deputies in Kenosha and Racine counties.

One of the stolen vehicles hit spike strips and crashed along I-94 just south of 7 Mile Road.

Two people ran away from the crash scene on foot. Authorities have not been able to find the suspects.

It appears that the other four stolen vehicles got away.

One innocent bystander's car was damaged during the incident. The victim suffered minor injuries.