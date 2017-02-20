Crews battle fire at a Wausau home - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle fire at a Wausau home

Posted:
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Everyone is safe following a fire at a Wausau home.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Hamilton street around 11:30 a.m. Monday. 

Smoke was seen coming from the upper left side of the home.

The homeowners were not there when the blaze broke out, but their dog and cat were inside. Firefighters were able to remove the animals safely.

Officials believe the fire began on the first floor and traveled up the wall to the third floor. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.