Crews battle fire at a Wausau home

Everyone is safe following a fire at a Wausau home.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Hamilton street around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Smoke was seen coming from the upper left side of the home.

The homeowners were not there when the blaze broke out, but their dog and cat were inside. Firefighters were able to remove the animals safely.

Officials believe the fire began on the first floor and traveled up the wall to the third floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.