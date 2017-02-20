UPDATE: Tomahawk drug bust ends with 5 arrests

Three drug suspects made court appearances Monday afternoon in Lincoln County court.

Tomahawk police said the five people were arrested on Friday at home East Prospect Avenue in Tomahawk.

The individuals face numerous charges including maintaining a drug house and having marijuana.

According to online court records, 36-year old Michael Dimmick faces three felonies and one misdemeanor charge, 22-year old Jesse Renn faces one felony and one misdemeanor and 19-year old Drew Wampole faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Police say they also arrested two 19-year old women during the investigation.

The investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Friday as part of a joint investigation into the sale, distribution and possession of controlled substances by local officers and the North Central Drug Enforcement Group or NORDEG, police said.