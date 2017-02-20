Rothschild police make an arrest in George Street Park vandalism - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rothschild police make an arrest in George Street Park vandalism

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
George Street Park Arson Suspect George Street Park Arson Suspect
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

Investigators have made an arrest in an arson that left thousands of dollars in a damage to a an area park, thanks to numerous tips.

18-year-old Drew Vanatta was arrested in connection with the vandalism and criminal damage to George Street Park and other crimes, Rothschild police said.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Marathon County court.

In January, video surveillance cameras captured a young man with a gas can starting a fire in the restroom at the park shelter.

As soon as Newsline 9 posted the pictures in our Crime Stoppers story-- investigators say tipsters called in information about the crime.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward when calling in tips on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.