Rothschild police make an arrest in George Street Park vandalism

Investigators have made an arrest in an arson that left thousands of dollars in a damage to a an area park, thanks to numerous tips.

18-year-old Drew Vanatta was arrested in connection with the vandalism and criminal damage to George Street Park and other crimes, Rothschild police said.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Marathon County court.

In January, video surveillance cameras captured a young man with a gas can starting a fire in the restroom at the park shelter.

As soon as Newsline 9 posted the pictures in our Crime Stoppers story-- investigators say tipsters called in information about the crime.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward when calling in tips on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777.