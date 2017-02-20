Wisconsin customer leaves tip of cash, meth

La Crosse Police were called to a restaurant on Friday when an employee said someone had left what appeared to be a baggie containing methamphetamine in his tip jar.

A customer at Famous Dave's dropped a few dollars into a tip jar along with a small plastic bag, according to the police report. The employee called the police.

By the time police arrived, the man had left the restaurant. However, he was located a short distance from the business and identified as 42-year-old Shedrick Bonner of La Crosse. Bonner stated he may have accidentally dropped the meth in the jar.

Bonner was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.