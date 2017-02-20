UPDATE: Kentucky shooting suspect, thought to be in Wisconsin, is found

UPDATE -- Kentucky State Police say 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas has been captured in Gallup, New Mexico.

The two children are safe and Thomas and his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal are in custody. Neal is being held on charges unrelated to the shooting.

*****

A Kentucky man wanted in a shooting Friday could be in Wisconsin.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they are on the lookout for 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Friday around 11:18 p.m. police were called for a report of a man and woman shot at a home in Owen County, Kentucky.

The release says that Thomas allegedly came to the home and got into a verbal altercation with 54-year-old James Neal. Thomas allegedly then shot Neal in the hand and leg and shot Amber Neal in the arm.

Officials say Thomas was in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky plates 124-VET.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky officials consider Thomas armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, blue eyes, and may be traveling with his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal and their two children ages 1 and 3.

Do not make contact with Thomas if you see him and alert authorities.