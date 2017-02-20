Sons honor father, a Packers super fan, with touching obituary essay

Readers of Sunday's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel may have noticed a different article in the sports section. Half of page 9B was dedicated to a Packers super fan from Hartland who recently passed away. His name was Bill Snyder.

Snyder's sons, Steve and Jeff Snyder, wrote an article for the newspaper to honor their father’s life and legacy. It's not an obituary, but rather a moving tribute to a husband and father who bled green and gold.

"This is a guy worth 30 seconds of your time over breakfast this morning and I think you would have liked him," Steve Snyder said Monday in an interview conducted via Skype.

He poured his heart out into Sunday’s paper.

"Dear Packer nation," the passage began. "We lost a great fan last week. One of the best."

“We just wanted to champion a guy who put his family first at every turn and then maybe put the team second," Steve said with a laugh.

Bill passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, the day after his 65th birthday, of cardiac arrest.

Steve Snyder, who lives in New York and is a journalist by trade, felt the best way to honor his father was to write about him. But he had reservations.

"Is this going to seem a little pompous? A little weird for our family to do this?" he said.

He forged ahead, crafting an eloquent essay to Packers fans everywhere. He referenced specific players and plays. One excerpt reads, "Thank you Brett Favre, for giving dad the single happiest moment of his life. 1997 Super Bowl. 54-yard pass to Andre Rison. Touchdown."

Dear Packer Nation, we lost a great fan: pic.twitter.com/CfL40rxmi8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 20, 2017

"My dad jumped out of his chair down to his knees," Steve recalled. "I thought had a heart attack then or that something happened and I looked over he was on his knees -- a "Shawshank Redemption" moment -- screaming at the heavens."

Snyder said the article is for Packers fans just like his dad: selfless, honest, and hardworking people.

"He had a quiet dignity," he wrote. "And he always believed tomorrow would be a brighter day."

The response to the sons' article has been overwhelming.

"Absolutely blown away by the response," Snyder said. "The number emails we got from complete strangers just saying, 'It reminds me of my dad. I bet my dad is up with your dad right now watching the game together.'"

The Snyder family is hoping other people who have lost Packer fans can share their stories through a project they’re calling "Greatest Packers Fan."

"We want to start chronicling stories. We want to put together a little bit of an archive," Snyder said. "These are the people who make the team what it is, without this fan base it’s nothing. And I think it’s the fan base that makes it America’s team."

They call themselves cheeseheads, we know them as our inspiration, life force, and our friends. You know them as #PackerFans #PackerNation https://t.co/m2zGYebcKR — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 20, 2017

Stories are being shared at GreatestPackersFan.com. Contact the family by sending email to greatestpackersfan@gmail.com. They also have a Facebook page and Twitter account.