Stevens Point students return after school chaos

Students at Ben Franklin Junior High School returned to class on Monday after chaos unfolded when a false alarm was triggered.

Brothers and fellow students Micah and Elijah Strong said that Friday was a scary moment for them.

"Just thinking about it, still kind of on your mind," said Micah before heading to his first class. "It just doesn't feel the same way, I don't know, it feels safe but it feels different."

"It's a little crazy coming back from something that you never thought would happen," said Elijah. "[I'm] a little uneasy, but I feel safe."

Students were rushed out of the school with some of them sprinting to nearby businesses and the local fire department.

The Strong's grandmother Ana Danczyk believes authorities could have done a better job.

"They say they train for [the situation], but do they train for it? To run two blocks down to the fire station?," she said as she was dropping off her grandsons. "Chaos. All it was chaos here."

But the school's Superintendent Craig Gerlach is advising parents not to worry because it was all a part of the plan.

"The streets were all blocked off and barricaded at that time," he said."We were successful. We got the kids out of the building and if they're running down the streets away from the school, they're running to a safe zone."

Gerlach adds that extra staff was available at the school today for thoslache students who might have a difficult time dealing with Friday's incident.