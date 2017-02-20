UPDATE: Robbery investigation leads to two arrests in Marshfield

The Marshfield Police Department has released more information about a robbery that led to the arrests of two people.

According to a post on the departments Facebook page, a 20-year-old Marshfield man was pushed to the ground by 19-year-old Brandon Noll Sunday night.

That's when $300 fell from the victims hand. Noll then picked up the money and ran.

Authorities said both Noll and a 15-year-old suspect planned the incident.

------------------

Wood County investigators said they made two arrests after a report of a robbery on Saturday night in Marshfield.

According to a press release, the robbery was reported near the intersection of W. Cleveland Street and W. Doege Street in Marshfield at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They arrested 19-year old Brandon Noll at a home on the 300 block of St. Joseph's Avenue, officers said.

As a result of the investigation, they say a 15-year old male suspect was also arrested.

No other details about the investigation are available at this time.