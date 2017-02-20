Waushara Co. man accused of holding teen against her will to stand trial

STEVENS POINT (WAOW)-- A Portage County judge has determined there is enough evidence for a 20-year-old Waushara County man to stand trial on felony charges of holding a young girl against her will.

Dylan Sockness is accused of stabbing and strangling the girl when she tried to escape in January.

Police say they found the girl in the shower of the mobile home after investigating a string of retail thefts.

According to court documents the 16-year old was listed as a runaway in Waushara County and when she decided to return home to her mom, that is when the stabbing happened.

Sockness remains jailed on a $25,000 bond, according to online Portage County court records.

He returns to court in March.