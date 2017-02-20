Stevens Point law enforcement, school officials meet over false alarm

Stevens Point law enforcement and school officials met Monday afternoon for the first time since a false alarm for an intruder was activated at Ben Franklin Junior High.

The meeting was to discuss what went well and what could be improved after Friday's false alarm that caused chaos outside the school.

"Just a sharing of information, sharing of observations," said Stevens Point Police Assistant Chief Tom Zenner.

After meeting for about an hour, school officials and police said overall they think everything went smoothly. The scene was cleared in just under two hours, and police said they knew quickly there were no injuries.

"It went great," said Zenner. "Some great observations on both ends we were able to share. We can move forward and develop our response if we have a future call."

School officials said they have no complaints with how anyone did their job and that plans in place were followed. While some parents have voiced concerns over communication and evacuation procedures, police said minimal changes will be made.

"Over the next couple of weeks there may be modifications, but at this point simply conversations to see what things went good and what didn't," said Zenner.

School officials said it was a student who pressed the button. One question that we may never have an answer is to is why. The school principal said he can't answer any questions related to the student, saying that that's confidential information.