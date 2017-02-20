Judge allows 2nd girl's statements in Slender Man case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge allows 2nd girl's statements in Slender Man case

Posted:

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- A judge has ruled a second Wisconsin girl's statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move the trial of 15-year-old Anissa Weier out of Waukesha County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Weier's trial is set for Sept. 11.

Last week, the judge made similar rulings against 14-year-old Morgan Geyser. Geyser's trial is set for October.

Weier and Geyser have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.