SPASH boys still "trying to find" themselves as March quickly approaches

For the first time since 2014, the SPASH boys basketball team is not a No. 1 seed in the WIAA boys state basketball tournament.

The Panthers (17-4) come in on the No. 2 line as they look to win their third straight state championship.

It's been somewhat of a trying season for SPASH. The four losses wouldn't be a problem for most teams. But when you consider that's as many games as the Panthers had lost in the past three seasons combined - it seems like an wake-up call for Stevens Point.

What's even more perplexing is the fact that three of those four defeats have come since SPASH got star player Joey Hauser back from a lower-body injury.

"Usually you're just fine-tuning and just kind of tweaking things and really peaking at this point in the season," Panthers head coach Scott Anderson said Monday. "We're still trying to learn who we are - and who we are with Joey."

The losses are one thing, but it's how they're happening that's more eye-popping. Last week, the Panthers lost by 30, 96-66, in a game at Middleton.

They still believe they have championship potential, but it has to click soon.

"We can't think 'oh this is SPASH basketball, it's just going to happen,'" Hauser said. "Every year is different and it's a different team.

"But if we really put it together well and really play hard, this team could accomplish some of those goals that we have every year."

They hope the turning point came last Friday. In a game against Wausau East, SPASH trailed by nine points with seven minutes to play, on the verge of losing their first conference game since January of 2013. What followed was a 22-7 rally to close out the game - giving the Panthers their 50th straight conference win.

"That last six or seven minutes of that East game we played great basketball, but that can't be a six or seven minute stint in a 36-minute game," Anderson said. "It's just not good enough to win most nights. That's a glimpse of how we can play but now we have to consistently do it for long stretches of time."

Both Anderson and Hauser point to defense as an issue for the Panthers, who have allowed three of their last four opponents to score 92, 96 and 66 points, respectively.

"Effort has been a big thing for us," Hauser, a junior, said. "Defensively teams have been scoring on us so there are some things we have to tighten up before the playoffs start."

The Panthers will have plenty of practice time to right the ship before the tournament. Their final regular season game is Thursday at Wausau West. Then, SPASH will have a full week off before beginning tournament play against Superior on Friday, March 3.