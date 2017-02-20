Monday Sports Report: West's Jakob Tordsen scores 1000th point i - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: West's Jakob Tordsen scores 1000th point in overtime loss to Antigo

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 48, Wild Rose 45, OT
   Antigo 93, Wausau West 87, OT
     West's Jakob Tordsen scored his 1000th career point in the loss.
   Bonduel 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 54
   Columbus Catholic 83, Neillsville 45
   Edgar 57, Stanley-Boyd 44
   Lakeland 68, D.C. Everest 54
   Marathon 69, Newman Catholic 43
   Marshfield 75, Mosinee 54
   Medford Area 74, Prentice 55
   Owen-Withee 55, Loyal 50
   Pacelli 88, Manawa 49
   Phillips 49, Ladysmith 45
   Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 55
   Stratford 59, Assumption 46

With the Marathon win and the Assumption loss, those two schools split the Marawood South conference championship.

