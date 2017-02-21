Coordinated threats raise concern in Jewish community

The F.B.I. is now investigating yet another wave of threats made against Jewish Community Centers across the country. One of those facilities is in Wisconsin.

Authorities in Whitefish Bay, near Milwaukee, say a bomb threat was called in to the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Monday morning. It was one of at least 11 centers that received bomb threats from coast to coast Monday.

Police in Whitefish Bay blocked the local Jewish community center off for several hours but say nothing was found. The center has since re-opened.

It's now the fourth wave of threats this year, a startling statistic to one local Rabbi.

"It hits close to home," said Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, who leads Temple Beth El synagogue in Madison. "My first reaction is not fear, but one of concern."

According to Biatch, there's a bigger message here.

"When those things occur, we get very anxious very, nervous. Again, we're not nervous about the physical damage, we're just nervous that the society is turning," he noted.

So far this year, there have already been more than 60 threats towards Jewish community centers nationwide. Biatch believes the uptick in recent threats stems from rhetoric throughout the presidential campaign.

"The people who would make those threats have been given a certain type of license to go out and make these threats real," he said as he requested President Trump to passionately decry the acts.

Now, synagogues throughout the nation, faith isn't the only thing being practiced.

"We are prepared to evacuate a building if we have to," Biatch said.

"It's part of life right now as we see it," added Sophia Fox, a mother whose children were evacuated in the bomb threat at the Harry and Rose Samson Jewish Community Center.

However, Biatch notes the antisemitic incidents reach far beyond one minority group.

"Against Muslims, Sikhs, perhaps Mexicans. Against other minority groups in our country," he said. "We aren't as secure as we ought to be as Americans."