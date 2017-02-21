What you need to know about the Wisconsin spring primary Tuesday

It's already time again to head to the polls for Tuesday's spring primary in Wisconsin.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. You will need a photo ID to vote. For more information on what is on your ballot, click here.

On the ballot for everyone is the race for State Superintendent. Incumbent Tony Evers is running against challengers Lowell Holtz and John Humphries. The top two candidates move on to the spring election on April 4.

Voters will choose which school board candidates move on.

Catch Newsline 9 at 10 with the results of the State Superintendent race.

We'll also have full results here on WAOW.com.