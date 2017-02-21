Smash stress away in Wisconsin's first 'Rage Room'

A first-of-its-kind business in Wisconsin allows customers to come in and smash things for fun, be it dishes or desktop computers.

“Something about breaking things, it releases something in your adrenals," Justin Marcellis, owner of The Rage Room in Oshkosh, told WBAY-TV.

The new business is among only a handful in the United States and follows a similar concept launched in Toronto. Visitors pay a fee for a 15 minute smashing session, put on protective gear, and then choose both their weapons and their inanimate victims.

"I think the misconception is that people are coming here angry and it is just that, it’s a misconception, because the vast majority of people are literally here on date nights or they’re here in groups of women and they’re here to have a lot of fun," said Marcellis.

He said he believes The Rage Room can be a form of therapy and a way to let loose.

The shards of the destroyed items are shipped to a recycling company once they've been pulverized, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.