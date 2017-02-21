Celebrating Jean Calments Day

February 21st is the birthday of the longest-lived human in the modern era of verified record-keeping. It is known as "Jean Calments Day". French woman Jean Calments lived from February 21st, 1875 until August 4th, 1997 - a total of 122 years and 164 days. She is known to have a fondness for olive oil and dark chocolate. Thus on her birthday every year, advocates for healthy life extension consume those products and share pictures of the celebration. Today on Wake-Up Wisconsin, Josh, Molly, and Justin drank olive oil "straight up", a practice common among long-lived populations around the Mediterranean. Read more about the extraordinary Jean Calments on Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeanne_Calment Post your "Calments Day" pictures on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1272032462851558/