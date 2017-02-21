Alabama second grader writes book for how to deal with baby brot - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Alabama second grader writes book for how to deal with baby brothers

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
For one second grader in Alabama, dealing with annoying little brothers went from teaching moment to book deal.

Nia Mya Reese the author of 'How to Deal with and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother,' got her idea from a homework assignment.

"You want to know how to take care of them when we get older," Reese said. "You don't want to be lost with a baby."

Eight-year-old Reese was asked to write about what she was good at or what made her an expert. She chose helping with her baby brother.

People all over are buying the book online and in stores.

