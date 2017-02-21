Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse

Posted:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) -

A Green Bay woman says a man broke into a barn where she keeps her horse and molested the animal, leaving it with a bleeding rectum.

Gringo, a quarterhorse, was at a boarding facility for horses on Friday night when the man broke in.

Horse owner Jackie Miller was alerted to the break-in and quickly went to the facility to check on her animal.

"I noticed that his rectum was bleeding, and then right as I said that the barn owner ran inside and called the police," Miller told WBAY-TV.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating this case of animal abuse but they have not identified a suspect.

The owner of the barn, Jerry Maske said he has since improved his security and recommends that other horse owners do the same.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.