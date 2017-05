Tax season is in full swing and for some the tax deadline may be looming.

Kayla Duncan of MBE CPAs stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Tuesday morning to talk about how crazy tax season can be.

Duncan said this time of year for CPAs leaves them sleep deprived, but it's all worth it.

"This is our World Series, this is our playoff time," Duncan said. "This is what we work all year for, so it's definitely the best time of year too."