UPDATE: State highway 80 reopens after Wood Co. crash

Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department
Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department
TOWN OF REMINGTON, Wis. (WAOW) -
State highway 80 in Wood County reopened around 12:00 p.m., Tuesday after morning crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Traffic was rerouted for several hours after a crash where a car crossed over the center lane towards an oncoming semi, the Wood County Sheriff said in a release.
The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff said.
The crash remains under investigation. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.
----------------------------
State highway 80 in Wood County near Lonesome Road is closed until further notice after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff.
A car crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with a semi, sheriff Thomas Reichert said.
The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff said.
Crews are at the scene clearing the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.