UPDATE: State highway 80 reopens after Wood Co. crash

State highway 80 in Wood County reopened around 12:00 p.m., Tuesday after morning crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours after a crash where a car crossed over the center lane towards an oncoming semi, the Wood County Sheriff said in a release.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff said.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

