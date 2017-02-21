UPDATE: State highway 80 reopens after Wood Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: State highway 80 reopens after Wood Co. crash

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department
Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department Courtesy: Pittsville Fire Department
TOWN OF REMINGTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

State highway 80 in Wood County reopened around 12:00 p.m., Tuesday after morning crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours after a crash where a car crossed over the center lane towards an oncoming semi, the Wood County Sheriff said in a release.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff said.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

----------------------------

State highway 80 in Wood County near Lonesome Road is closed until further notice after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff.

A car crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with a semi, sheriff Thomas Reichert said.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff said.

Crews are at the scene clearing the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.