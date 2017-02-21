Man arrested after living in Marshfield hospital closet

A man was arrested for trespassing after he was found living out of a storage closest at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, according to police.

Hospital security found Aaron Hofkes and called police to remove him, Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said.

Officers said he got around unnoticed by trying to blend in.

"He was found to be in possession of some volunteer vests that would make one believe he was working there as an assistant or as a volunteer," said Gramza. "He was in certain restricted areas that are usually only key card access or authorized personnel access areas."

Additionally, Hofkes had previously been found sleeping in stairwells around the hospital and had been warned no to.

Police said heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on Hofkes when he was taken into custody.

Ministry Saint Joseph’s Hospital released the following statement: