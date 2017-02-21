Wisconsin state trooper faces charges of possessing child pornography

UPDATE: A state trooper who faces ten, felony charges of possessing child pornography has resigned.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Patty Mayers tells our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV, Trooper Frank Richard Torrez resigned Friday - the same day authorities arrested him.

Mayers says Torrez was with the State Patrol for 22 years. He received a service award in 2015.

Torrez is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

----------------------------------

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin state trooper is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday on ten felony charges of possessing child pornography.

53 year old Frank Richard Torrez of Cambridge was arrested Friday and remains in the Jefferson County jail.

In 2015, Torrez received a state service award for his participation in the State Patrol's Honor Guard. He received his award from Governor Walker during a ceremony.

Department of Transportation officials have yet to respond to phone calls and emails from our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV seeking comment on Torrez's job status.